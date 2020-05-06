MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office has extended the validity of licenses that expired during the lockdown, for 60 days or two months after the implementation of the general community quarantine.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, the Department of Transportation said the agency will start accepting applications for renewal upon the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

DOTr says LTO will reduce personnel at the counters to observe the national government's health protocols. To accommodate more people, counters will be open until Saturday. Frontliners will be prioritized.

DOTr added that LTO will not issue penalties for late registration of vehicles.

The department reminded the public not to wait until the end of the grace period to renew their licenses and vehicle registrations.

"Applicants should process their registration BEFORE the end of the grace period, to avoid overcrowding at the offices on the day of the deadline," the department said Wednesday.

Government work was first suspended in Luzon when the ECQ was implemented within the island region. Several provinces, cities, and municipalities in Visayas and Mindanao followed suit, ordering localized lockdowns.

Starting May 1, only Metro Manila and other high-risk areas remained under total lockdown. – Rappler.com