CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu provincial government has set guidelines for the release of children in conflict with the law (CICL) in the province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and executive judges from Lapu-lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, and Talisay City met on the guidelines on Wednesday, May 6.

Garcia said it's important to establish protocols for children in conflict with the law as they are different from adult prisoners.

Concerned mayors would be informed about the release of the CICL ahead of their arrival.

Under the guidelines, CICL set for release will undergo 14-day quarantine. During this time, they will be tested for the coronavirus.

If they test negative for COVID-19, they will be turned over to their respective local government units.

Once they arrive in their respective hometowns, the minors may be subjected to the safety protocols being observed by their local governments, including another 14-day quarantine.

The children will be turned over to their respective barangay chairpersons, social worker, and the barangay’s gender and development official.

Garcia earlier met with judges to lay down the guidelines for therelease of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) who have served their minimum sentence time, also part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

On April 29, 17 inmates at the Cebu provincial jail tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cebu City alone recorded 1,089 cases as of Monday, May 4. – Rappler.com