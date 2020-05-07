MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) will refund students for their unused tuition and other fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

UST's official school publication The Varsitarian reported this on Wednesday, May 6, citing a memorandum from the university's secretary-general on the coverage of the refund.

The university will also not increase tuition fees this coming schoolyear.

"Students with remaining installments due in the second term of the ongoing academic year will still be allowed to enroll for the next academic year. Staggered payments for unsettled balances will be allowed until December 2020," the report said.

"Unused fees for AY 2019 to 2020, such as for retreats or field trips, will be fully refunded. Other fees may be refunded to up to 50%," it added, citing the UST memo.

Meanwhile, UST's Office of the Vice Rector for Finance has recommended that the refunds be credited next term, except for graduating students and those who make a direct request for cash refund.

The Varsitarian reported that UST has ordered its facullty members to "keep a maximum three gradable assessments per course for the remaining school days" as it could not freeze or end the term yet.

UST's Office of the Vice Rector for Academic Affairs will come up with guidelines for those who failed to participate in the online learning scheme implemented amid the lockdown.

A new schedule for freshmen enrolment will be out in June, The Varsitarian report said.

The Commission on Higher Education earlier said that universities and colleges implementing "flexible" learning may start school year 2020-2021 in August. – Rappler.com