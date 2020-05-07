MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has 339 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 10,343, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday, May 7.

It was the second consecutive day that the number of new cases breached 300. From April 7 to May 5, the number of cases ranged from 102 to 295.

Deaths from the virus is now at 685, with 27 new deaths from the disease.

The DOH said those who have recovered reached 1,618, as 112 more patients are now declared coronavirus-free.

The announcement came after economic managers announced that the Philippine economy shrinked for the first time in 22 years, due to lockdowns imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The country's gross domestic product contracted by 0.2% for the first quarter, which covered the last two weeks of March when the lockdown in Luzon was imposed.

To cushion the impact of coronavirus, lawmakers are eyeing an economic stimulus package, ranging from P485 billion to as much as P1 trillion.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that to boost the Philippine economy, the government is relying on continued spending for infrastructure programs and sound monetary policies.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also announced that distribution of the emergency subsidy to poor households will be extended until May 10. – Rappler.com