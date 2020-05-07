MANILA, Philippines – Broadcast giant ABS-CBN filed on Thursday, May 7, a petition for an injunction to stop as soon as possible the implementation of the National Telecommunications' (NTC) cease and desist order that forced the channel to go off the air, the first time since Martial Law.

In a petition for certiorari and prohibition, ABS-CBN asked the Supreme Court for a writ of preliminary injunction and a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO).

An injunction and TRO would halt the implementation of the cease and desist order, and would theoretically allow ABS-CBN to go back on air.

In the legal process, a court may issue a TRO while it resolves the main petition.

The main petition wants to void the NTC shutdown order entirely.

"It seeks to nullify and set aside the May 5, 2020, Order of the NTC, insofar as it ordered ABS-CBN to immediately cease and desist from operating radio and television stations," said the petition.

ABS-CBN invoked equal protection as it argued that the NTC broke its own precedent of allowing broadcasters with expired franchises to operate in the interim while the renewal is being processed by Congress.

The company also cited the violation of due process, saying that the cease and desist order was served without the commission holding hearings first.

The company also invoked freedom of speech.

The Supreme Court is still deliberating Solicitor General Jose Calida's quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN's previous franchise, but Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that may already be moot because the franchise had already expired.

