MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Thursday, May 7, said that there are now 1,886 health care workers infected with the coronavirus.

At the DOH's daily briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire announced that of the total figure, 403 workers have recovered while 34 have died.

With the latest tally, health care workers now account for 18.23% of the total coronavirus cases in the country at 10,343, or about one health worker for every 5 infected people.

Unlike previous briefings, Vergeire did not provide a breakdown of the infected health care workers' professions.

As of Wednesday, May 6, the number of confirmed cases among health care workers has been decreasing since its peak on April 10. The total includes non-medical health workers.

"Nitong mga nakaraang araw ay paunti na nang paunti ang nakikita nating mga health care workers na nagpopositibo," Vergeire said. (These past few days, we see that health workers testing positive for coronavirus have been decreasing.)

Vergeire said that no health workers died from the disease yesterday, based on the latest tally.

So far, the government has distributed 2.7 million face masks, more than 550,000 cover-alls, and close to 900,000 gloves, among other protective equipment, to health workers fighting the pandemic.

In March, health care professionals sounded the alarm over the shortage of protective gear. This pushed volunteers and groups to donate improvised equipment to frontliners.

In April, the Philippines started to produce personal protective equipment, which may be attributed to the decreasing number of infections among health workers. – Rappler.com