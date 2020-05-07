MANILA, Philippines – A compound in Mandaluyong City in Metro Manila was placed on a week-long "total lockdown" as the city government launched "mass testing" on its residents.

Cops were deployed to the Welfareville compound in Barangay Additional Hills on the first day of the total lockdown on Thursday, May 7, to make sure residents followed the rules.

Residents were not allowed to leave their homes except in cases of emergency. All establishments, including markets and grocery stories, were shut down. Unauthorized vehicles were banned from entering the compound, too.

Mayor Carmelita Abalos ordered the total lockdown of compound for one week from from May 7 to May 13.

Barangay Addition Hills recorded the highest number coronavirus case – 58 confirmed cases including 6 deaths – as of May 6. The city has total 435 cases.

The city government said the lockdown as made for the "purposes of mass rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19." – Rappler.com