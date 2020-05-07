MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that another 21 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,922 as of Thursday, May 7.

The confirmed cases include 1,143 who are currently being treated and 557 who have since recovered.

An additional 7 deaths were recorded in the Americas, pushing to 222 the total number of overseas Filipinos who died due to the disease.

Cases were spread out across 46 countries. Below is the breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 373

Undergoing treatment: 132

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 239

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 612

Undergoing treatment: 389

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 150

Deaths: 73

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 434

Undergoing treatment: 379

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 36

Deaths: 19

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 503

Undergoing treatment: 243

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 132

Deaths: 128

Of the 1,922 cases, 473 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines counted 10,343 confirmed cases, with 685 deaths and 1,618 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 3.7 million while over 260,000 people have died across 195 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com