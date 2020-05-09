HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

TWO CRISES COLLIDE

The pandemic is a grave subplot
in Metro Manila's housing horror story

COVID-19 could have dire implications for the megacity’s housing crisis. With a government that's historically misfired in supplying homes to its poorest, is there any hope?

Text by Oliver Haynes

Published May 8, 2020

