MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that the total number of overseas Filipinos confirmed to have the coronavirus breached 2,000, as 218 new cases were counted on Friday, May 8.

The additional cases pushed the total to 2,140, which includes 1,322 Filipinos who are still being treated and 574 who have since recovered.

Another 22 deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 244.

The DFA said most new cases (182 out of 218) and deaths (18 out of 22) were reported in the Middle East.

According to the DFA, while the latest increase in cases was larger compared to previous figures, this was mostly due to several countries' "limitations" in releasing verified daily figures involving foreigners infected with the coronavirus.

Cases involving Filipinos were spread out across 46 countries. Below is the breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 373

Undergoing treatment: 132

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 239

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 647

Undergoing treatment: 417

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 153

Deaths: 77

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 616

Undergoing treatment: 531

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 48

Deaths: 37

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 504

Undergoing treatment: 242

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 134

Deaths: 128

Of the 2,140 cases, 473 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 10,463 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 696 deaths and 1,734 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 3.8 million while over 269,000 people have died across 195 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com