CEBU CITY, Philippines – The second batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) repatriated due to the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Cebu on Friday, May 8, with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia thanking the national government for following safety protocols.

The OFWs’ swabs were taken in Manila before they were sent home to Cebu, after the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 ordered local government units to accept the OFWs in their home towns. (READ: Coronavirus pandemic forces over 12,000 Filipino workers to return to PH)

This latest batch was administered Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and all tested negative.

Some provinces were initially reluctant to allow returning OFWs who arrived in Metro Manila in April, prompting the IATF order. (READ: Provinces take precautions as returning OFWs test positive for coronavirus)

In Cebu, the 43 OFWs landed at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on a Cebu Pacific flight at around 11:30 am Friday. They were brought straight to a hotel in Cebu City for a 14-day quarantine.

In a virtual press briefing, Garcia said local authorities have the addresses of the OFWs, so they know where they are going home after the mandatory quarantine. This would make contact tracing easier for the government when that becomes necessary.

On April 28, a first batch of 200 OFWs came home from Manila, where they were administered Rapid Diagnostic Tests. When they arrived in Cebu, they were administered PCR tests, and the 17 who tested positive were brought to isolation centers. (READ: Some OFWs returning to the Visayas test positive for coronavirus) – Rappler.com