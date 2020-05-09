MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has certified the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute (DLSMHSI) in Dasmariñas, Cavite as a coronavirus testing facility.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla made the announcement in a Facebook post early Saturday morning, May 9, where he shared the certification issued by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) that DLSMHSI “can perform independent testing for COVID-19 by Realitime PCR.” (FAST FACTS: Steps in a coronavirus PCR-test)

The certification, dated May 8, was signed by DOH Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago, RITM's COVID-19 Laboratory Team Lead.

“Time to work. Time to implement our Healing Strategy,” Remulla said.

The governor said that frontliners will be prioritized for testing next week, free of charge.

“Ang mga mayor po natin ang gagawa ng listahan, at schedule para dito (Our mayors will make the list and schedule for the testing),” Remulla said.

The governor thanked Dr Charles Yu, Dr Connie Ang, Dr Golla, DLSMHSI president Brother Augustine L. Boquer FSC, and the DLSMHSI leadership.



“Your patience, dedication, and commitment to get this project started at record time is a debt of gratitude we may never get to repay,” he said.

DLSMHSI joins the 22 other coronavirus testing facilities in the country. Mass testing is crucial in stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, as shown by model countries like South Korea.

The Philippines has 10,463 cases as of Friday afternoon, with 696 deaths and 1,794 recoveries. – Rappler.com