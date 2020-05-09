MANILA, Philippines – Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) released safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the LRT-1 line once it resumes operations.

The guidelines, released on Friday, May 8, came after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) released its protocols for public transport for when the Luzon-wide lockdown or "enhanced community quarantine" (ECQ) is lifted.

LRT-1 operations have been suspended since the lockdown was implemented on March 17.

The safety guidelines are as follows:

No mask, no entry. Thermal screening will be done upon entry of LRT-1 station. Those with temperature greater than 37.6˚ C will not be allowed to enter the station. Physical distancing will be strictly enforced at the stations and trains, with floor markings as guidance. Passengers are encouraged to use Stored Value Cards for contactless payment. Placement of foot bath or disinfecting mats in all LRT-1 station entrances. Passengers will still be requested to open their bags for verification, but LRT-1 security will be using a hand-held metal detector, and no frisking will be conducted.

LRMC has also taken the following measures to increase sanitation and promote safety on the LRT-1 in anticipation of the lifted lockdown:

Alcohol sanitizer dispensers will be available at all ticket booths, while liquid soap dispensers will be available in restrooms. Trains are to be disinfected upon reaching the ends of the line at Roosevelt and Baclaran stations, and deep-cleaned at the end of each day.The driver’s cab is to be cleaned before each handover. Commonly touched areas such as ticket booths, ticket vending machines, handrails, elevators, escalators, platform benches, and comfort rooms will be cleaned every 30 minutes. Safety video reminders from the Department of Health and the World Health Organization will be played on the LCD screens, while posters and signage will be displayed prominently at each station and in each train. Staff and train drivers shall remind passengers to follow physical distancing at all times.

LRMC also provides face masks, hygiene supplies, regular health checks, and modified work arrangements to their employees.

They encouraged passengers to use the ikotMNL mobile app in order to get updates and announcements, plan their trips, check the LRT-1’s schedule and crowd status at the stations ahead of time. – Rappler.com