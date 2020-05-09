MANILA, Philippines – Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will reopen to inbound international flights starting Monday, May 11, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a notice to airmen (NOTAM) on Saturday, May 9.

This marks the end of the government’s weeklong suspension of international arrivals that started on Sunday, May 3, to help protect against further transmissions of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The NOTAM states scheduled international commercial flights may land at NAIA on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Airlines must secure approval from CAAP 48 hours before their scheduled departure from their airport of origin. This is to enable NAIA to slot and reschedule flights in order to maintain its capacity limit of 400 passengers per day as a precaution against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, inbound chartered flights will only be allowed to land on NAIA on Mondays and Thursdays. They, too, must secure approval from the CAAP to service slotting, as well as from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

These restrictions will last for a month, from May 11 to June 12. They only apply to NAIA. Other international airports in the country are to set their own restrictions.

The NOTAM does not cover en route flights with emergencies, ferry or cargo flights, air ambulance and medical supply flights, government or military flights, maintenance flights, and weather mitigation flights. These remain unrestricted, the CAAP said.

On May 3, the Philippine government temporarily suspended all flights to and from the country to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, May 8, the Department of Health recorded 10,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 696 deaths and 1,734 recoveries. – Rappler.com