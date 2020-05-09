DAVAO CITY, Philippines – National Task Force COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr on Saturday, May 9, said that the national government is stockpiling on personal protective equipment (PPE) as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to persist until 2021.

Galvez said that the government is procuring additional PPE sets valued at P20 billion that will last until August.



“The procurement for another three million PPE sets worth P20 billion is ongoing and this will cover June to August. We are stockpiling on PPE sets because this COVID-19 might last until 2021,” he said.

It was not mentioned from where government will procure the P20 billion worth of PPE sets.

In early April, Galvez announced that government has procured a million PPE sets from China under a government-to-government deal.

Around that same time, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that local garment manufacturers have been tasked to produce medical grade PPE sets after the Holy Week. He said that the garments factories can produce 10,000 PPE sets a day.

Vice President Leni Robredo's office has also tapped local designers and manufacturers to produce PPE sets for health care workers.

PPE sets for Mindanao

Galvez was in Davao City to inspect the delivery of 200,000 PPE sets and rapid detection test kits for Mindanao areas aboard a Philippine Navy vessel that docked at the Sasa wharf.

“This supply is estimated to cover the days up to the end of May,” Galvez said.

Galvez said that government procurement of the PPE sets was fast “thanks to (Budget) Sec. Wendel Avisado”.

“It is quite difficult to find a supply because everyone wants them. We have a supplier from China,” he said.

Galvez said that the distribution of the PPE sets in Mindanao would be centralized in Davao City because of its strategic location.

“Our priorities are government hospitals with COVID patients. The distribution will be based on the daily usage of a facility, the number of medical personnel, and the number of patients,” he said.

Davao City received 10,000 reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR) test kits and 20,000 rapid detection test kits. The Southern Philippines Medical Center, a designated coronavirus testing center, is in Davao City. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)

Galvez said that Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, General Santos City, Caraga, and Regions 9,10,11,12, and 13 will also be given their share of RT-PCR test kits, adding that more PPE sets would be distributed in Mindanao. – Rappler.com