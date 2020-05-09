MANILA, Philippines – Another 38 Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos to 2,178, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, May 9.

Nine new fatalities raised the death toll to 253.

Meanwhile, 66 more patients have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from the hospital, bringing total recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 640.

Some 1,285 Filipino patients are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in different countries.

Confirmed cases of Filipinos with the coronavirus are spread out among 46 countries across 4 regions. They are:

Asia Pacific: 12 countries

Total: 388

Undergoing treatment: 147

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 239

Deaths: 2

Middle East & Africa: 12 countries

Total: 616

Undergoing treatment: 531

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 48

Deaths: 37

Europe: 16 countries

Total: 651

Undergoing treatment: 414

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 159

Deaths: 78

Americas: 6 countries

Total: 523

Undergoing treatment: 193

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 194

Deaths: 136

Of the total 2,178 confirmed cases, 473 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases among overseas Filipinos were in Europe and the Middle East. The highest number of recoveries were reported in Asia and the Pacific. The highest number of deaths were in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the DOH has recorded 10,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 704 deaths and 1,842 recoveries as of Saturday, May 9. – Rappler.com