BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The youngest COVID-19 patient in the country, who was only 8 days old when tested positive on April 23, was finally discharged Friday afternoon, May 8, at the Pines General Hospital.

In their fervent intention to keep the infant out of danger, it was also only last Friday that the caregivers realized that the baby was a boy and not a girl as they always thought.

The baby boy, now 23 days old, was not the only one who recovered and was discharged.

This Saturday, Rafael Serrano, 59, an expatriate from New York, was also discharged after a month and a half at the Baguio General Hospital.

Serrano arrived in Baguio a week before the lockdown and passed by Thailand on his way here. He fought depression at the hospital and said that he was ecstatic to have won his battle.

Also discharged last Friday was 23-year-old Mae Anne Gabrielle Cachero, a nurse with BGH.

"God bless you and thank you for everything," Cachero told the team of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who treated her for 17 days.

Last Tuesday, 33-year-old Jonover David, another BGH nurse, was also discharged after having tested positive of COVID-19 last April 15.

Baguio City now has 18 recovered COVID-19 patients while 11 remain in the hospitals here. Nine of those still hospitalized are health workers. All are in stable condition. – Rappler.com