Published 10:08 AM, May 10, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the province of Occidental Mindoro early Sunday morning, May 10, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said in a bulletin that the earthquake occurred at 3:18 am, with the epicenter located in Lubang town.

The earthquake had a depth of 76 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

It was felt in the following areas:



Reported intensities

Intensity IV: Makati City, Manila City, Parañaque City

Intensity III: Malabon City, Mandaluyong City, Pasay City, Pateros, Quezon City, Taguig City, Tagaytay City in Cavite, Calapan City and Puerta Galera in Oriental Mindoro, Calatagan and Lipa City in Batangas

Instrumental intensities



Intensity IV: Calatagan in Batangas, Malolos City and San Ildefenso, Bulacan, Navotas City

Intensity III: Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro, Talisay in Batangas, Bacoor City and Tagaytay City in Cavite, Muntinlupa City, Guagua in Pampanga

Intensity II: Magalang in Pampanga, San Juan City

Intensity I: San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Palayan City and San Jose City in Nueva Ecija, Gumaca in Quezon, Baler in Aurora

While aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said damage is not expected following the earthquake. – Rappler.com