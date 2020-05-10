DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Nurses Association Davao Region Council XI and its Davao del Sur chapter condemned the Digos City police for ordering a nurse to serve a two-hour community service after she supposedly violated the city’s general community quarantine rules.

In an open letter posted on Saturday, May 9, the groups said that the nurse, whom they did not identify, worked at a private health facility in Digos City.

Police apprehended her on May 1 after they refused to accept her Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC) and company identification cards, insisting that she must have a quarantine pass instead.

The groups narrated that the nurse and her sister were on board a tricycle when one of the patrolling police officers flagged them down in front of an appliance store along Rizal Avenue in Digos City.

“Both of them were asked to present their quarantine pass. The sister of the registered nurse showed quarantine pass while our colleague in the profession showed her PRC and company ID,” the nurses' groups said.

Health workers are considered Authorized Persons Outside of Residence or APOR. They are allowed by the national and local governments to go out of their homes throughout the implementation of the different community quarantines due to the nature of their work during the pandemic. Their PRC and hospital IDs should suffice.

Local governments have patterned most of their quarantine rules after those imposed by national government throughout the Luzon-wide lockdown. (READ: Health workers don’t need accreditation IDs during Luzon lockdown)

The nurses’ groups said that the police officer, whom they did not identify, wanted the nurse to present an employment certificate for still unclear reasons.

“(This) resulted in our colleague to be brought [to the] Digos gymnasium via patrol car despite her explanation, for her to serve the 2-hour community service for violating the city ordinance,” they said.

“On behalf of the Philippine Nurses Association Davao del Sur chapter, we strongly condemn such incident and we demand a public apology,” they added.

The nurses' groups said they were hoping that the incident will never happen again “not just to nurses but to all health workers as well.” (READ: Frontliners in a bind: Health workers fined P5,000 for backriding)

Investigations

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Latayada, the Davao del Sur police spokesperson, said that the Digos City Police Office has reported that it was already dealing with the controversy and that proper action will be taken. Latayada did not say what specific action would be undertaken by the Digos City police.

However, Latayada said that the Davao del Sur Police Office will also be conducting its own investigation.

Digos City police chief, Lt. Col. Anthony Vici Tababa, also said that he has ordered an investigation on the matter but called on the nurses' groups and the nurse herself to lodge a formal complaint and provide more information to speed up the investigation.

Tababa said that a formal complaint would be fair to all concerned as social media posts condemning the incident would not solve the problem.

“If we can work together to find out what really transpired, then it would be better,” he said.

Tababa admitted that under the police's Oplan Patagam, violators of quarantine rules are immediately taken into custody and made to do community service. Patagam means to serve “a lesson to”.

In March, when the Davao del Sur lockdown began, a pharmacist also tried but failed twice to enter the province from nearby North Cotabato despite telling policemen manning checkpoints she was exempted from the lockdown because she was a frontliner.

It took a clarification from the provincial police office before she was allowed into Davao del Sur on her third try.

As of Saturday, May 9, coronavirus cases in the Davao region reached 177, after Davao City reported 7 new patients, the regional Department of Health (DOH) office said. Davao del Sur has had 2 cases and both patients have recovered.

Also on Saturday, the country has a total of 10,610 coronavirus cases, the DOH said, nearly 2,000 of whom have recovered. However, 704 have also succumbed to COVID-19. – Rappler.com