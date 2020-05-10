MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 10,794 on Sunday, May 10.

This is after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 184 new cases of the virus in the country.

The new cases were mostly from Metro Manila, with 77, and from Central Visayas, with 75.

The death toll due to COVID-19 also climbed to 719, after 15 new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 82 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,924.

The government is set to decide on whether to begin relaxing lockdowns or enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measures implemented in most affected areas after the current period ends on May 15.

The Metro Manila Council said on Saturday, May 9, that it will present 3 scenarios to the national government's coronavirus task force on how to proceed when the lockdown lapses in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, a team of researchers from OCTA Research warned that lifting the ECQ too soon in Metro Manila "may result in an escalation of 24,000 cases and 1,700 deaths by June 15," basing their forecast on DOH data. – Rappler.com