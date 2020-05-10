MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported zero new cases of the coronavirus involving Filipinos abroad on Sunday, May 10, the first time since it began its monitoring.

The figure remains at 2,178 since Saturday, May 9. The number of deaths also stayed at 253.

"While it could be that this is just a result of weekend dips in reporting, it is still worth taking note," the DFA said.

Out of the total cases, 1,283 are undergoing treatment while 642 have already recovered or been discharged.

The Department of Health has verified 488 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.

The DFA said the cases can be found across 46 countries – mostly in Europe with 651 cases and the Middle East and Africa with 616 cases

More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 136 deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific (12 countries)

Total: 388

Undergoing treatment: 147

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 239

Death: 2

Europe (16 countries)

Total: 651

Undergoing treatment: 412

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 161

Deaths: 78

Middle East and Africa (12 countries)

Total: 616

Undergoing treatment: 531

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 48

Deaths: 37

Americas (6 countries)

Total: 523

Undergoing treatment: 193

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 194

Deaths: 136

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 10,794 cases of the coronavirus, with 719 deaths and 1,924 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks) – Rappler.com