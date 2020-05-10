MANILA, Philippines – The region of Caraga completed distributing the government's emergency subsidy to intended beneficiaries, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, the DSWD cited a report by its Caraga field office saying that as of Friday, May 8, local government units (LGUs) in the region have finished giving the cash aid to all 305,096 target low-income families who are not part of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

A total of P1.525 billion was distributed to the 73 LGUs, which "have disbursed 100% of the funds," added the report.

Each family, whose livelihood was affected by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus, received P5,000.

The DSWD cited the close coordination of the local social welfare and development office staff, barangay officials, and purok leaders with DSWD-Caraga personnel, their use of social media, and the conduct of announcements about the cash aid as the reasons behind the program's efficient implementation there.

LGUs also set up hotlines for residents' questions or clarifications. In addition, they coordinated with police, the military, and officials from the interior department in ensuring safety and order during the distribution of the cash aid, as well as in reaching far-flung areas, said the DSWD.

The local inter-agency task force likewise helped in coming up with policies and strategies for the region.

"The LGUs are now preparing their liquidation reports and other pertinent documents for the validation of DSWD. To date, some 20 local governments in the region have already submitted their liquidation reports," added the DSWD.

Meanwhile, according to the DSWD's emergency subsidy tracker as of Saturday, May 9, P679.6 million has been given so far to 186,195 families who are 4Ps beneficiaries. This is near their target of distributing a total of P694.3 million to 190,220 4Ps families. – Rappler.com