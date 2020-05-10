DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has designated Brigadier General Rodolfo Azurin Jr as the new Police Regional Office (PRO) 1 commander.

Azurin replaced retiring Brigadier General Joel Orduña as regional director.

In a memo signed by Major General Reynaldo Biay, Azurin is set to replace Orduña on Sunday, May 10.

A turnover ceremony is scheduled on Tuesday, May 11 at the PRO1 grounds in San Fernando City, La Union.

Orduña was appointed as Regional Director on April 25, 2019. Prior to his appointment as the regional director, he was the director for the PNP Aviation Security Group.

Azurin, on the other hand, was the director of the PNP Maritime Group (MARIG), before his appointment as regional director. – Rappler.com