MANILA, Philippines – The provincial government of Davao Oriental is facing questions from the Commission on Audit (COA) over its release of cash donations amounting to P37.65 million in 2019.

State auditors, in a report released on Friday, May 8, said there were no documents showing that the recipients were eligible or residents of the province, or that the donations went through proper evaluation.

"Scrutiny of the disbursement vouchers and the supporting documents disclosed that several financial assistance were not supported with the certificate of eligibility or social case study report," COA said.

Out of the total donated cash, P11.45 million went to medical needs, P5.024 million to food supplies and rice, P4.67 million to burial assistance, P1.37 million to educational funds, and P15.1 million to other alleged financial assistance, including travel allowance of government employees and incidental expenses.

At least 46 individuals and groups received cash grants from the provincial government more than once and "within a short span of time," state auditors found.

"Government fund would be properly safeguarded from misuse or wastage had appropriate control procedures been established," COA said.

Majority of the requests were forwarded to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) by the Crisis Intervention Unit. These requests should have had documentary evidence, including case summary and certificate of eligibility, that the PSWDO would evaluate.

The amount of cash grants, the PSWDO said, depends on the discretion of local officials.

According to COA, this is an "arbitrary" process given that there was no standard established on the amount for different types of assistance.

The provincial government of Davao Oriental acknowledged the deficiencies in the process.

It assured COA that it would establish a rigorous information system that will include data of recipients. – Rappler.com