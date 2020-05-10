MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services is set to convene on Monday, May 11, to tackle the resumption of public transport once the country shifts from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ).

Legislators seek to "immediately restore mobility and livelihood while still observing social distancing measures and other health and safety protocols."

Under GCQ, mass transportation will resume, but only at a limited capacity. Airports and seaports may operate, but only to ensure the unhampered flow of goods.

The ECQ is currently in place until May 15 in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayors of Metro Manila's 16 cities and one municipality agreed to present 3 scenarios to the national government's coronavirus task force on how to proceed after May 15. These scenarios are:

Extending the ECQ by a maximum of two weeks

Shifting to GCQ

Transitioning into "modified" GCQ, with lockdowns only for certain barangays

