The following is the statement of media groups, news outfits, journalists, and academics released Sunday, May 10, in response to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's social media posts against ABS-CBN and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

We, media groups, news outfits, journalists, and academics, condemn the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for a black propaganda offensive on social media against ABS-CBN and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

These Facebook posts, while they have been taken down, are a brazenly criminal abuse of authority on the part of the NTF-ELCAC, replete with half-truths and outright lies that willfully endanger Maria and the management and personnel of the network that government shut down.

The only reason we can think of why a government entity tasked to combat the communist insurgency would wage a propaganda offensive against media persons and outfits is if government now considers us the enemy. (READ: Lives in danger as red-tagging campaign intensifies)

In fact, Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade, NTF-ELCAC spokesman and Southern Luzon Command chief, indicated as much. In a May 8 Philippine News Agency report, while insisting that press freedom was alive in this country, also warned critics of the ABS-CBN shutdown: "Yes to law and order! Otherwise you might just get the martial law that you deserve."

Worse, the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) aided in the slander by sharing these posts on its own page, although it later took these down, apparently after generating backlash from netizens.

While Communications Secretary Martin Andanar issued a statement saying the NTF-ELCAC posts were shared "without the usual vetting process of our office" and were "not in any way an official statement or an opinion of the PCOO," neither did he apologize for his agency's involvement nor even promise an investigation to identify those responsible for this reprehensibly irresponsible action.

We demand that government, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), immediately mount an investigation into who in the NTF-ELCAC were responsible for ordering and creating the slanderous posts and why.

At a time when our people are battling a deadly pandemic, it is extremely unacceptable that there are those in government who are making media repression, not saving lives, as the priority.

INDIVIDUALS:

1. Manny Mogato

2. Inday Espina-Varona

3. Marites Vitug

4. Etta Rosales

5. Antonio J. Montalvan II

6. Eunice Barbara C. Novio

7. Tony La Viña

8. John Nery

9. Noemi L. Dado

10. Leslie Manalo

11. Lisa Garcia

12. Bart Guingona

13. Al Alegre

14. Marian Pastor Roces

15. Gang Badoy

16. Ramon Tuazon

17. Tess Bacalla

18. Red Batario, Center for Community Journalism and Development

19. Yvonne Clerigo

20. Ann Lourdes Lopez

21. Jimmy A. Domingo

22. Chebelle A. Velasco

23. Jane Uymatiao

24. Bernice Soriano

25. Therese San Diego Torres

26. Imelda Samson

27. Joel Pablo Salud, editor and author

28. Ellen Tordesillas

29. Joyce Panares

30. Melvin Gascon

31. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

32. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

33. Sheilla Diamse, ABS-CBN News

34. Melanie S. Masecampo, ABS-CBN News

35. Brian Vallesteros, ABS-CBN News

36. Sarah Herrera, ABS-CBN News

37. Gigi Gervasio, ABS-CBN News

38. Reyjohn Mark Sangcap, ABS-CBN News

39. Descirey Villanueva, ABS-CBN News

40. Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

41. Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

42. Isay Reyes, ABS-CBN News

43. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

44. Tarra Quismundo, ABS-CBN News

45. Gerry Lirio, ABS-CBN News

46. Henry Omaga-Diaz, ABS-CBN News

47. Engelbert Apostol, Executive Producer, Umagang Kay Ganda, ABS-CBN

48. Bea Cupin, Rappler

49. Pia Ranada, Rappler

50. Jodesz Gavilan, Rappler

51. Matthew Reysio-Cruz, Philippine Daily Inquirer

52. Herbie Gomez, Mindanao Gold Star Daily

53. Cong Corrales, Mindanao Gold Star Daily

54. Antonio J. Montalvan II

55. Rogelio Cultura, filmmaker

56. Yvonne Chua, UP Department of Journalism

57. Diosa Labiste, UP Department of Journalism

58. Lucia Tangi, UP Department of Journalism

59. Ivy Lisa Mendoza, UP Department of Journalism

60. Janvic Mateo, UP Department of Journalism

61. Felipe F. Salvosa II, UST Journalism faculty

62. Christian V. Esguerra, UST Journalism faculty

63. Anna Cielo T. Perez, UST Journalism faculty

64. J Alwyn T. Alburo, UST Journalism faculty

65. Ferdinand J. Maglalang, UST Journalism faculty

66. Leo O. Laparan II, UST Journalism faculty

67. Danilo Arao, associate editor, Bulatlat

68. Beatrice Puente, editor-in-chief, Philippine Collegian

69. Rommel Rutor, president, Samar Island Press Club

70. Mate Espina

71. Jes Aznar

72. Jairo Bolledo, PUP Department of Journalism

73. Pat S. Roque

74. Ansbert Joaquin

75. Julie Alipala

76. Raffy Cabristante

77. Jojo Riñoza

78. JB R Deveza

79. Tyrone Velez, SunStar Davao

80. Frank Cimatu, Cordillera News Agency/Baguio Writers Group

81. Ed Lingao

82. Barnaby Lo

83. Stanley Buenafe Gajete

84. Yolanda Sotelo

85. Joanna Aglibot

86. Rowena Paraan

ORGANIZATIONS:

1. Rappler

2. ABS-CBN Rank and File Employees’ Union

3. Philippine Press Institute

4. Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility

5. Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

6. MindaNews

7. National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

8. NUJP-Europe

9. NUJP-Middle East

10. NUJP-Albay

11. NUJP-Baguio Benguet

12. NUJP-Quezon

13. NUJP-NCR

14. NUJP-Samar

15. Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation

16. VERA Files

17. Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines

18. Kodao Productions

19. Bulatlat

20. Panay Today

21. Dampig Katarungan

22. Panaysayon

23. Altermidya Network

24. Northern Dispatch

25. Davao Today

26. Kilab Multimedia

27. Tudla Productions

28. Manila Today

29. College Editors Guild of the Philippines

30. UJP-Diliman

31. International Association of Women in Radio and Television-Philippines chapter

– Rappler.com