MANILA, Philippines – Is the Philippines already flattening the coronavirus curve?

Citing a 10% novel coronavirus test positivity rate, the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) claimed the country has begun to "flatten the curve." (READ: DOH claims PH is 'flattening curve' based on positivity rate)

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made this claim on Friday, May 8, even as the country's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 10,463. Yet testing capacity remains far from the DOH target.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University mathematics associate professor Felix Muga II said the data doesn't support the claim about the coronavirus curve. (READ: Mathematician refutes DOH claim of 'flattening' coronavirus curve)

Where is the Philippines now in the fight against COVID-19?

On Monday, May 11, Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol sits down with Professor Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team and does a Skype interview to discuss the suposed flattening of the curve and coronavirus projections in the Philippines. – Rappler.com