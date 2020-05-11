MANILA, Philippines – Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones on Monday, May 11, said that Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar has offered government-run television and radio stations as platforms for delivering lessons during the pandemic.

"Secretary Martin Andanar has offered the use of government's television and radio stations. They're expanding the scope and the reach of television and radio stations to implement the program, the Learning Continuity Program, especially the distance learning, where TV and radio are main ways of transmitting learning," Briones said in a virtual briefing.

At present, the government has two television networks; People's Television Network (PTV-4) and the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC-13); and one radio network, The Philippine Broadcasting Service, which operates the radio brands Radyo Pilipinas 1, Radyo Pilipinas 2, FM1 and Capital FM2.



School year 2020-2021 will open on August 24, but classes may be conducted physically or virtually depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic by then, the DepEd said.

According to Briones, distance learning means lessons will be delivered outside the face-to-face traditional setup.

"We are working double time to ready our system, at the central field units, to deliver accessible and quality distance education," Briones added.

The DepEd has yet to release guidelines on how the distance learning will work.

According to Briones, private schools that want to open classes in June may do so if allowed by the government task force. Schools should also follow the Department of Health safety protocols. (READ: Over 400,000 private school employees affected by lockdown – group)

According to Briones, there's a high possibility that classes will be held online for areas under enhanced community quarantine. Teaching methods and curriculum will also be updated to match the "new normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added.

The government task force on coronavirus outbreak will decide per area how classes would be conducted, depending on the status of the outbreak by then.

Meanwhile, experts at the University of the Philippines warned that "physical" opening of classes in Metro Manila in August and September might increase the transmission of COVID-19. (READ: ‘Physical’ school opening may increase coronavirus transmission in NCR)

As of Sunday, May 10, the Philippines recorded 10,794 cases of coronavirus infections, with 719 deaths and 1,924 recoveries. – Rappler.com