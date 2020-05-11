MANILA, Philippines – Every registered voter in Makati as well as holders of the Makatizen and Yellow health cards will be receiving P5,000 each from the city government as economic relief to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Abby Binay said on Monday, May 11, that Makati is allotting P2.7 billion for the expanded Makati Economic Relief Program – dubbed MAKA-tulong 5K for 500K+ Makatizens – which is set to benefit some 500,000 residents.

"The MAKA-tulong 5K for 500K+ Makatizens program, which will cost P2.7 billion, is intended to provide much-needed financial assistance to residents on an individual basis, not per household, as we begin to emerge from the prolonged lockdown," Binay said in a virtual press conference aired via Facebook.

The cash aid will be given to the qualified Makatizen – the term coined by Binay to refer to city residents – through electronic money transfer via GCash. Binay said those without a GCash account will be assisted by the city government in creating one.

The mayor said recipients must spend even at least P1 from the P5,000 within 30 days upon receipt of the subsidy. Otherwise, the cash aid would become invalid.

As of Sunday, May 10, Makati has tallied 444 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 50 of which were fatal. A total of 140 patients from the city have already recovered from the disease. (READ: Makati City shoulders cremation of residents who succumb to COVID-19)

How do I qualify? To avail of this program, a person has to be at least 18 years old and must be a resident of either Makati City or the relocation sites managed by the city government in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan and Calauan in Laguna.

A qualified beneficiary must also either be a registered voter of Makati or a holder of the Makatizen card or the Yellow card under the city's health program.

What if more than one person in our household meet all requirements? All of the qualified Makati residents in that household will be receiving P5,000 each.

"Example ho: Sa isang tao, makakatanggap ho siya ng P5,000. Kung mayroon po siyang asawa, so dalawa po sila, makakatanggap po sila ng P10,000. Kung sila po ay may anak na 18 years old na pataas, sila po ay makakatanggap ng P15,000.... At kung mayroon pa silang kasamang senior or dalawa ang anak nila, posible po sa isang bahay ay makakatanggap po kayo ng P20,000," Binay said.

(For example: A person will be receiving P5,000. If he has a wife, then both of them will receive a total of P10,000. If they have a child who is 18 years old or older, then their household will receive P15,000.... And if they have a senior citizen living with them or if they have another child, then it's possible for their household to receive P20,000.)

Binay also said P5,000 will still be given to the qualified Makati resident regardless if he or she already received past cash assistance from the city hall, including tricycle and jeepney drivers, senior citizens, persons with disability, informal workers, and solo parents.

How do I apply? To avail of the program, a resident must fill out an application form that may be accessed through the Makatizen app. The same form will be handed out by barangay officials for residents without internet access.

Each applicant must also present a valid government-issued ID.

Existing Makatizen card holders are expected to receive the cash subsidy on or before Friday, May 15.

For the rest, Binay said it would take around 6 days to finish an application through the Makatizen app, while the process will take 15 days if the application is coursed through the barangay. – Rappler.com