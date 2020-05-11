CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

As of Sunday evening, May 10, Cebu has 1,571 cases, while Quezon City has 1,558 cases.

The areas with the highest number of cases are in the following:

Mambaling - 600

Luz - 194

Suba - 130

Labangon - 127

The latest area placed under total lockdown is Sitio Alaska in Barangay Mambaling, which currently has the highest number of cases here.

After one person tested positive in Barangay Bacayan, testing yielded 40 new positive cases for a total of 41 positive cases.

Bacayan is the first barangay of the upland areas to have yielded this many positive results.

Metro Cebu officials said on Saturday, April 9, that they aim to test 40,000 families from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Cebu also has the highest number of infections in jails.

According to latest Department of Health figures, there are 337 positive cases in the Cebu City Jail, 86 in the Mandaue City Jail, and 25 in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

As of Sunday, May 10, there are 10,794 cases in the Philippines, with 719 deaths and 1,924 recoveries. – Rappler.com