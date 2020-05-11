MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, May 11, announced there were now 1,991 workers who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The total confirmed cases include 1,373 active cases and 584 recoveries as of May 10.

Among active cases, 999 were mild cases, 367 were asymptotic or showing no symptoms of the disease, while 7 were severe.

The death toll of health workers stood at 34.

The DOH said the top 5 medical professions where COVID0-19 cases were recorded were nurses (753 cases), physicians (628), nursing assistants (127), medical technologists (72), radiologic technologists (39), and non-medical staff (158).

Health workers are among those considered to have a high risk of contracting the coronavirus as their work on the front lines leave them exposed to the virus.

The government had been widely criticized for failing to provide adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) which contributed to early infections and deaths among health workers.

Since then, government has purchased at least one million PPE sets and has prioritized health workers for testing, with sub-national testing laboratories allocating 20-30% of their daily testing capacity for health workers.

The Philippines has counted 11,086 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 726 deaths and 1,999 recoveries, as Monday. – Rappler.com