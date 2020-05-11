MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said an additional 17 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing to 2,195 the total confirmed cases as of Monday, May 11.

At least 7 more deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 260.

The total confirmed cases include 1,291 patients who are still being treated and 644 who have already recovered.

The DFA said Europe and the Middle East remain hotspots of coronavirus cases among Filipinos abroad, with 658 cases and 620 cases, respectively.

Asia Pacific saw the most number of recoveries (239) while the Americas recorded the most number of deaths (142).

Cases were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 388

Undergoing treatment: 147

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 239

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 658

Undergoing treatment: 418

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 161

Deaths: 79

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 620

Undergoing treatment: 533

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 50

Deaths: 37

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 529

Undergoing treatment: 193

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 194

Deaths: 142

Of the 2,195 cases, 497 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Monday, the Philippines has 11,086 coronavirus cases, with 726 deaths and 1,999 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4 million while over 282,000 people have died across 195 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com