CAPIZ, Philippines – Hoping to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Jerry Treñas said that the Iloilo City government will be giving P2,000 to 250 LGBTQ+ individuals as part of its cash aid for those who aren’t covered by the national government’s emergency subsidy program.

“Wala sila pamilya, asawa ukon bana kag kabataan, pero bisan sila nadulaan man obra,” said Treñas. “We know they need assistance in order to survive in this crisis.”

(They may not have a family, spouses, or children, but they also lost their jobs.)

According to Treñas, the city government will be funding this initiative with the P500,000 given by Antique representative Loren Legarda.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 11, Treñas added that assistance will not only be given to the LGBTQ+ community but also to other Ilonggos who may not be qualified to receive emergency subsidy from the national government. (READ: In limbo: Poor families still await subsidies during coronavirus lockdown)

1,000 of these Ilonggos will be given cash aid thanks to funds coming from the Department of Labor and Employment.

Currently, Iloilo City is under enhanced community quarantine in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Treñas said that once the city eases into general community quarantine, Ilonggo citizens will no longer need quarantine passes to leave their houses. However, everyone will still be required to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing, and use rubbing alcohol or alco-gels.

Treñas added that sports activities and city festivals may not push through but promised to provide activities and entertainment for Ilonggos that will follow strict safety measures. – Rappler.com

Dorothy Andrada is a Rappler mover from Roxas City, Capiz. She is currently based in Quezon City and is a college freshman at the Ateneo de Manila University.