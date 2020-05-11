MANILA, Philippines – Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said on Monday, May 11, that all colleges and universities in the country should open classes in August during the coronavirius pandemic.

In a televised briefing aired on state-run PTV-4, De Vera said that there would be no significant changes for higher education students as there are schools that have already shifted to the new calendar, which opens classes in August.

"Many private universities who are still using the old calendar will now move also to August. So that's the major change. We proposed a rolling opening so that those who can do flexible learning can open in August and those who have difficulty and will still use residential or face-to-face classes can open in September or later," De Vera said.

According to De Vera, the universities are now making the necessary adjustments and consulting with their respective Board of Regents.

De Vera also said that CHED has already given state universities and colleges the months of May and June to come up with a plan for implementing the flexible learning system.

"Flexible learning" for higher education institutions involve a combination of "digital and non-digital technology." De Vera added that this does not necessarily require connectivity. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement)

Meanwhile, experts at the University of the Philippines (UP) recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte that classes remain suspended until December 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The UP experts also said that the "physical" opening of classes might increase the transmission of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded 11,086 cases of coronavirus infections, with 726 deaths and 1,999 recoveries. – Rappler.com