MANILA, Philippines – The waiting game continues, as President Rodrigo Duterte did not give any announcement on the fate of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other parts of the country in his taped public address aired early Tuesday, May 12.

Airing of public briefing ends without any announcement of what will happen after May 15. | via @piaranada pic.twitter.com/I8EkrYYIZf — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 12, 2020

Netizens were confused and left guessing on what would happen to them after May 15, the supposed end of the ECQ in selected areas. (RELATED STORY: ECQ alone won't curb coronavirus, PH needs mass testing – UP expert)

So huhuulaan nalang namin kung anong mangyayari after May 15? To extend or not to extend? That was 40+ minutes speech tapos walang exact sinabi kung anong plano. Napadami yung chika nya sa NPA. — ; (@justvcerylle_) May 12, 2020

Pilipinas saan ka tutungo?

Anong landas ang iyong tatahakin pagkatapos krisis na ito,

Walang plano ang inihalal na taga-pamuno mo.#COVID19 #ECQSeason4 — josh (@jva_vargas) May 12, 2020

#ECQSeason4 and Duterte quickly became among the top Twitter trending topics in the Philippines shortly after the briefing.

The taped public briefing started with Financial Secretary Carlos Dominguez III reading the proposed plans for the economy, including a proposal for government to hire contact-tracers to boost efforts to stop the transmission of the coronavirus disease while providing jobs. (RELATED STORY: CSC sets 5 alternative work arrangements for gov't workers during quarantine)

Duterte, for his part, reiterated existing health rules like mandatory wearing of masks. He also ordered Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista to tap soldiers to help in the distribution of government emergency subsidy.

Instead of focusing on his much-awaited decision on the post-May 15 quarantine scenario, Duterte rambled about the New People's Army (NPA), telling soldiers to kill NPA rebels who attack government troops distributing coronavirus aid. (READ: 56,000 words on the virus: Duterte's crisis messaging all bluster, little science)

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque is expected to give a press briefing at 12 noon where, Duterte said, the new quarantine measures would be announced.

Here are more reactions from Twitter:

ECQ or GCQ? - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom

