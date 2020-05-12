MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang's communication arm is limiting cross-posting content on its social media platforms after getting flak for sharing posts that media groups and academics described as part of a "black propaganda offensive" against broadcast giant ABS-CBN and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar gave the directive through Department Order No. 20-009 dated May 11, limiting cross-posting on PCOO's social media platforms "in the exigency of service and to ensure content consistency."

Under the order, cross-posting on PCOO's official social media pages and its attached government media agencies "shall be strictly limited to the livestreaming of news events and briefings" of the following:

President

Presidential Spokesperson

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel

PCOO Secretary

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases

Major primetime news and public affairs programs of the People’s Television Network Inc (PTV4), Radyo Pilipinas, and the Philippine News Agency

Under the order, Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) will continue to manage cross-posting activities on the PCOO social media pages

Over the weekend, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) incorrectly claimed that the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN has been disapproved, citing "legal issues" that the broadcasting giant supposedly need to address yet.

The same task force also accused Rappler CEO Maria Ressa of spreading "faking news" over her interview with ABC News where she mistakenly said that ABS-CBN has 11 million workers instead of 11,000 – even after Ressa apologized for her mistake. (READ: Media, academics condemn NTF-ELCAC's attacks vs ABS-CBN and Maria Ressa)

The PCOO had shared these posts on its official account, amplifying it to their more than 1.7 million followers, but later deleted the posts. Andanar said the (NTF-ELCAC) posts were shared on the PCOO pages "without the usual vetting process of our office" and that the posts did not reflect PCOO's official position.

The government agency said that the person responsible for cross-posting the NTF-ELCAC content has been identified, and would be asked to explain, "after which the proper action will be taken by the PCOO."

"With the identification of the individual accountable for uploading and sending of the contentious Facebook post, our office deems an investigation into the matter unnecessary," Andanar said on Monday.

"We would like to reassure the public that we will uphold accountability on matters like this in order to minimize such unfortunate instances from happening again in the future," he added.

The PCOO oversees the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, a task force mandated to ensure the safety of journalists amid attacks on media, some leading to deaths, in the country. – Rappler.com