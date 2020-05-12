MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested on Tuesday, May 12, a 25-year-old teacher who posted on Twitter that he will give a P50 million reward to the person who will kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

The teacher, who was identified as Ronnel Andamas, was arrested Tuesday by the NBI Dagupan District Office, according to NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin.

Lavin told reporters in a message Tuesday that Andamas is set to undergo inquest. Lavin has not responded as of writing as to what charges the NBI is filing against Andamas.

In a video posted by the arresting NBI agents, Andamas said: "Nagso-sorry po ako kay President Rodrigo Duterte. Hindi ko po intensyon 'yun." (I apologize to President Rodrigo Duterte. That was not my intention.)

Andamas said: "'Yung tweet na 'yun kumbaga saloobin ko lang kaso walang pumapansin, kaya nagawa ko 'yun. Wrong move po." (That tweet is just my sentiment and nobody was noticing so I did that. It was a wrong move.)

The NBI has been tasked by Malacañang under the Bayanihan Law to go after violators of quarantine, including people who post false information about the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a dozen have been summoned by the NBI over their social media posts, including a man who griped about the adminisration's spending priorities – complaining about the purchase of a P2-billion private jet in October and the lack of funding to compensate health care frontliners.

The Supreme Court has ruled in several cases that a restriction of free speech is allowed only in grave circumstances, or if there is a clear and present danger to the government.

The clear and present danger is established with the following guide questions: 1) Is the evil consequence that the government is trying to prevent extremely serious? and 2) is the imminence of that evil extremely high?

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that the high bar that protects free speech always requires that for speech to be punished, it must "invite imminent lawless action from those who hear or read the expression."

President Duterte has, on several occasions, threatened to kill an array of people, including bishops, he deemed to be overly critical.

