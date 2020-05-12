DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Police Office on Tuesday, May 12, released a computer-assisted sketch of a woman who sneaked out of a coronavirus isolation facility after she tested positive for the disease.

The police posted the sketch on its social media page 3 days after she left an isolation facility in Queensland Hotel at Barangay Matina on Saturday, May 9.

She was described to be around 20-24 years old who had a prominent lump on the left side on her neck.

The police urged the public to approach the patient with "extreme precaution" to avoid getting infected and report her immediately to the authorities.

Mayor Sara Duterte revealed her escape on Monday, May 11. She said the city government had since beefed up the number of personnel securing these facilities for patients with confirmed and suspected coronavirus disease.

She said it wasn't the first time that a patient tried to escape. “It was not only her, but there are also others who are attempting to escape,” Duterte said.

It wasn't clear how the patient managed to escape when isolation facilities were supposedly guarded.

Davao City recorded 161 coronavirus cases as of Monday. There are at least 57 active casest and 22 deaths. The rest have recovered. – Rappler.com