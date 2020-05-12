MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, May 12, said an additional 38 Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, raising to 2,233 the total number of confirmed cases overseas.

One new death was counted in the Middle East, bringing the death toll among Filipinos overseas to 261.

The total cases include 1,303 active cases and 669 patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Filipinos found positive for the coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region below:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 393

Undergoing treatment: 151

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 240

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 668

Undergoing treatment: 422

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 167

Deaths: 79

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 643

Undergoing treatment: 537

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 68

Deaths: 38

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 529

Undergoing treatment: 193

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 194

Deaths: 142

Of the 2,233 cases, 526 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines has 11,350 coronavirus cases, including 751 deaths and 2,106 recoveries, as of Tuesday.

The number of infections worldwide has surpassed 4 million while over 286,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com