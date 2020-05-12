BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Eight of Baguio City's medical frontliners who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered, according to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

The mayor said 7 female and one male coronavirus frontliners were all eligible for discharge on Tuesday, May 12. He said some of them opted against the usual celebratory send off and went home quietly.

The good news came as Malacañang announced that the city will lift its enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on May 15 to give way to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).

With their recovery, Baguio recorded a total of 28 recovered cases and was left with two active cases as of Tuesday.

A police officer from Baguio City was also among those who tested positive in Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police, but Magalong said he was not considered a case of local transmission because he was infected in Manila.

The resident of Barangay Dontogan was confined at an undisclosed health facility while his family was also isolated. – Rappler.com