ZAMBALES, Philippines – A barangay chairman in Olongapo City and his executive officer were arrested on Tuesday, May 12, over an allegation that they asked a resident to pay P3,000 to qualify for the government's coronavirus emergency subsidy program.

They faced charges of violating the anti-graft law and the code of conduct for public officials.

An entrapment operation was carried out inside the barangay hall by combined elements of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the 301st Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) following a complaint filed by a resident.

Three pieces of marked P1,000 bills were recovered from the suspects.

They were brought to CIDG-Olongapo headquarters for proper documentation and filing of criminal and administrative charges.