DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A Filipina nurse working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) died of the coronavirus on Mother's Day, May 10.

Janette Daywan Alano, a charge nurse working in Abu Dhabi, died last Sunday, according to Rio Mher Rafael, a longtime friend of Alano who confirmed the news with the nurse's husband.

Joel Hualde, former president of the Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates and current adviser of the group, also confirmed the date.

On Sunday, the Philippine Nurses Association's UAE chapter (PNA-UAE) paid tribute to Alano.

"A hero who has given her life to something bigger than oneself. We mourn for the passing of our fellow nurse Janette Daywan Alano. You made a good fight. May you rest in peace," PNA-UAE said in a Facebook post.

The post generated an outpouring of condolences, including from those lamenting that Alano, herself a mother, died as the rest of the world was celebrating Mother's Day.

Hualde, meanwhile, reminded nurses not to be complacent in dealing with patients and even in their daily routines outside work.

"Dealing with any patients, nurses should be protected by [personal protective equipment] and should know how to properly use them. Correct steps of donning and doffing must be accurately followed to prevent contaminating yourself. Even in the workplace, social distancing has to be practiced. Sometimes we may not know that our colleagues have the virus undetected," Hualde added.

Second thoughts

Aside from Alano, another Filipino working in the UAE also recently died of the coronavirus.

Bobby Relente, Middle East vice president of the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME), said Engineer Mario Vilela Mercado, 55, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital on April 18.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit, and died on April 27.

Arnel Caburnay, a close friend of the deceased, said the company who hired Mercado is currently working to have his remains transferred from Ajman to Sharjah to have it cremated.

According to a relative, Ajman, a neighboring emirate where Mercado died, does not have a crematorium.

Caburnay said Mercado, who hails from Ibaan, Batangas, was having second thoughts about his new site assignment where he eventually contracted the coronavirus.

"A day or two before siya na-transfer sa lilipatan niyang site, from Expo 2020 to a project sa may Deira, nagkausap pa kami. Sabi niya [sa] akin, 'Dre, ililipat ako sa isang project sa may Deira,'" recalled Caburnay, who had worked with Mercado in other projects before.

He added: "Kaso lang sabi niya, 'Parang natatakot ako dahil nga naka-quarantine ang mga kasamahan ko na galing diyan due to symptoms of COVID-19 daw.' Sabi ko sa kanya, 'Gusto mo kausapin ko boss mo?' at sabi niya 'Huwag na.'"

(He came up to me a day or two before he was transferred to a new site from Expo 2020, where he was working at, to Deira. He told me, "I am a bit afraid because my fellow staff who had been there were quarantined because they showed COVID-19 symptoms." I told him I can talk to his boss because I know the person. He said, "Never mind.")

Both Mercado and Carbunay were members of PSME. Caburnay – who has worked with Mercado since 2005, having gone together in Saudi Arabia – said the deceased was a health buff.

"Malinis sa katawan at health conscious. Sa mga time na nagkita-kita kami dito sa Dubai wala naman akong nabalitaan na mayroon siyang health issues or may problema sa health – otherwise, hindi siya mare-renew ng company. 'Pag makita mo siya, 'di mo akalain na over 50 na siya, kasi still strong and able."

He added, "At talagang active siya dahil nag-site supervision at nag-inspect halos every day, dahil site engineer nga work niya. "

(He was a health-conscious and neat person. When we were meeting up in Dubai, I never noticed nor heard about any healthy issues concerning him. You'd never think he was over 50 years old if you see him back then when he was alive. He was strong and able. And he was very active as a site engineer, doing supervision and inspection every day.)

Caburnay said Mercado had long been looking to retire.

"Halos kalahati ng buhay namin ay nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa as OFWs. May plano na rin siyang mag-retire. Napag-uusapan din namin iyan, pero kung kailan ay hindi namin nabigyan ng tamang taon," he said.

(Almost half our lives have been spent abroad as OFWs. He already had plans to retire. We've been talking about it but couldn't yet decide when.)

According to Caburnay, Mercado has 3 children, including a special child. They are living with their mother in the Philippines.

As of Tuesday, May 12, at least 2,233 coronavirus cases have been reported among Filipinos abroad. Of these reported cases, 261 Filipinos have died and 669 have recovered. – Rappler.com