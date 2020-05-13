MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on children's welfare is set to hold an agency report on the situation of children during the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, May 13.

In early April, several children's rights organizations raised the issues of economic stress and education disruption during the pandemic, which could lead to a spike in cases of child labor, child sexual exploitation, and violence against children.

Watchdog groups also warned of an increase in domestic abuse incidents because stay-at-home measures are locking in victims with their abusers.

While government figures show a reduced prevalence of abuse, it could also point to victims simply unable to report abuse, partly due to the quarantine measures.

The House committee is also set to discuss the proposedd amendments to Republic Act No. 10821 or the Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act.

Watch the hearing live at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. – Rappler.com