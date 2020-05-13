MANILA, Philippines – The government's coronavirus task force changed its mind overnight about lifting quarantine measures in 8 "low-risk" regions, saying these areas would be placed under modified general community quarantine (GCQ) beginning May 16, in response to the clamor of governors and mayors.

"Wala na po tayong area sa buong Pilipinas na hindi under ng community quarantine. Iba-iba lang po ang level (There will be no area in the Philippines that is not under community quarantine. There will only be different levels)," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a briefing on Wednesday, May 13.

On Tuesday, May 12, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases said the GCQ will be lifted in 47 provinces and 11 cities with the lowest number of coronavirus cases to make way for the "strict observation of minimum health standards."

Año said the task force changed its mind after receiving messages from local chief executives nationwide appealing the decision. He said they wanted to retain some powers to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease in their localities.

"Magkakaroon tayo ng amendment upang ang provinces na ito in 8 regions ay malalagay sila sa modified GCQ (We will issue an amendment to put these provinces in 8 regions under a modified GCQ)," Año said. (READ: Metro Manila, Cebu City, Laguna under 'modified' ECQ until May 31)

These areas are the regions of Ilocos, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Año said the task force will issue guidelines after its scheduled meeting on Wednesday afternoon. – Rappler.com