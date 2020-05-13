MANILA, Philippines – In a bid to partially reopen the economy, Malacañang on Wednesday, May 13, announced the list of sectors and services that can partially resume operations in places under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said "partially open" means only 50% of the workforce are on site.

Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu City will be under MECQ beginning May 16, or after the ECQ ends in the capital region and several areas in the country.

Manufacturers

Manufacturers of the following products that were barred from operating under ECQ can now partially reopen under MECQ:

Beverages

Electrical machinery

Wood products, furniture

Non-metallic products

Textiles/garments

Tobacco products

Paper and paper products

Rubber and plastic products

Coal and refined petroleum products

Other non-metallic mineral products

Computer, electronic, and optical products

Electrical equipment

Machinery and equipment

Motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers

Other transport equipment

Some manufacturing services are now allowed in a limited capacity in a modified ECQ like beverage and textiles pic.twitter.com/3Hk002mlrg — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) May 13, 2020

Workplaces

Workplaces barred from operating under ECQ but allowed to partially reopen under MECQ are the following:

Office administrative and office support (such as photocopying, billing)

Other financial services (money exchange, insurance, reinsurance, and non-compulsory pension funding)

Legal and accounting

Management consultancy services

Architecture and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis

Scientific and research development

Advertising and market research

Computer programming

Publishing and printing

Film, music, and TV production

Photography, fashion, industrial, graphic, and interior design

Wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and parts

Repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, including parts

Some industries are allowed to partially open in a modified ECQ, that means 50% on site, 50% work from home, for exmple computer, publishing and production sectors pic.twitter.com/17d38Jlu9e — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) May 13, 2020

Essential and priority public and private construction projects, excluding small-scale projects, are also allowed to partially resume operations under MECQ.

Mall shops, services

The following non-leisure mall shops can partially reopen under MECQ:

Mall and commercial centers for non-leisure activities

Delivery and take out services of restaurants

Hardware stores

Clothing and accessories stores

Mall-based government frontline services

Bookstores and school and office supplies stores

Baby care supplies stores

Pet food and pet care supplies stores

IT, communications and electronic equipment stores

Flower, jewelry, novelty, antique, and perfume shops

Toy stores (but playgrounds and amusement centers remain closed)

During the briefing, Roque said that forms of outdoor exercise like walking, jogging, running, and biking are allowed under MECQ as long as people wear masks and observe two-meter physical distancing.

Gatherings of a maximum of 5 people, but still observing health protocols, are also allowed under the MECQ.

Under general community quarantine (GCQ), limited contact sports like golf and tennis are allowed. Schools in GCQ areas can allow skeleton staff to go to the campus to process requirements and prepare for graduation.

Absolutely prohibited

Establishments that will continue to be closed under MECQ, and even under GCQ, are barbershops, salons, gyms, karaoke bars, cinemas, libraries, museums, and cultural centers, said Roque, along with personal care services such as massage, sauna, facial care, and waxing, among others.

Tourist destinations – including beaches and resorts – travel agencies, and tour operators will remain closed for usiness under MECQ and even under GCQ.

Here are the sectors that are STILL NOT ALLOWED in all areas. These include gym, karaoke bars, libraries etc pic.twitter.com/yV8MBbT1Up — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) May 13, 2020

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) also amended its earlier announcement, taking back the low-risk status of 37 provinces after local executives appealed that their areas were not ready for the lifting of quarantine measures. The 37 provinces will be under modified GCQ beginning May 16.

In effect, Roque said there will be no area in the Philippines that will not be under a form of quarantine after May 15.



Roque also said that quarantine declarations are flexible, which means that an area under GCQ can be replaced under ECQ, depending on the situation. The standard for declaring quarantine status is still the number of cases vis-a-vis the treatment capacity of the health system in that area. – Rappler.com