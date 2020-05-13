MANILA, Philippines – Despite the ban on mass gatherings, the requirement for physical distancing, and overnight curfew as Pangasinan was under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), some local government officials were caught on camera celebrating the birthday of Santo Tomas Mayor Timoteo “Dick” Villar III with several guests on Wednesday, May 6.

Town councilor Dickerson Villar, the mayor's son, uploaded two video clips of the "midnight harana (serenade)" on Facebook two days later, on May 8.

We sent Mayor and Councilor Villar requests for comments Wednesday night, May 13, and are awaiting their reply.

This was the public post of Councilor Villar:

We have taken screenshots of the post and downloaded the videos in case these are set to private or taken down eventually.

In the first clip, the Santo Tomas mayor is filmed shaking hands with his visitors. No physical distancing is in place as he warmly thanks the attendees one by one.

Santo Tomas police chief Peter Paul Sison is also seen handing the cake to the celebrant.

In the second video, Councilor Villar, who is holding the camera, is overheard saying: “O, tulog tayong lahat sa kulungan! Dami nating nilabag: curfew, social distancing.” (Everyone, let us spend the night in jail! We have violated several rules: curfew, physical distancing.)

On Friday, May 8, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) was under fire for holding a mañanita or early morning birthday serenade for their chief, Major General Debold Sinas amid ECQ. Days after the photo album went viral on Facebook, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa has ordered an internal probe.

Epidemiologists and health officials have reiterated the need to practice self-quarantine and maintain physical distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Prior to the announcement made by Malacañang on Tuesday, May 12, to relax the lockdown in Region I from May 16 onwards, Pangasinan was among the provinces under ECQ from May 1 to 15.

As of Wednesday, May 13, the Philippines has 11,618 COVID-19 cases, including 772 fatalities and 2,251 recoveries. – Rappler.com