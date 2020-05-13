AKLAN, Philippines – Cops arrested on Tuesday, May 12, a 40-year old habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver in Boracay Island after posting in his social media account that he will give P100-million reward to anyone who will kill President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Ronald Quiboyen was reacting to the controversial arrest of a 25-year-old public school teacher who offered P50-million reward to kill the President.

“’Yong 50milyon nyo doblihin ko gawin kung 100milyon kung sino makapatay kay duterte andito ako ngayon sa Boracay,” Quiboyen said in his now viral social media post.

(I will double the P50 million. I'm offering P100-million reward to anyone who will kill Duterte. I'm here in Boracay.)

The public school teacher from Pangasinan, who faced charges for violating the code of conduct for public officials, has since apologized for his post.

Quiboyen did not resist arrest when cops from Malay town found him in Barangay Yapak and and arrested him early evening on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-Aklan) and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 6.

He was expected to undergo inquest proceedings before the Aklan Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Kalibo town to face charges for inciting to sedition related to Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.