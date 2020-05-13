MANILA, Philippines – Mayors joined the Catholic Church in “consecrating” their cities to the Virgin Mary on Wednesday, May 13, the feast of the Lady’s apparition to 3 shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.

This is part of the National Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Wednesday.

“Consecration” is a religious term that means making something sacred.

At the Manila Cathedral, mayors of 5 cities in the Archdiocese of Manila attended a livestreamed Mass led by Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the local church’s temporary head.

The local officials present were Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto Rubiano, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, and Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita Abalos. Toward the end of the Mass, the mayors took turns in reciting a prayer of consecration to the Virgin Mary, and offering flowers before the image of the Lady of Fatima.

“In this time of pandemic, we are confronted by our helplessness. That is why we are consecrating ourselves to Mama Mary. In our weakness and confusion, we are not alone,” Pabillo said in Filipino during his homily.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mass was also livestreamed from the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Valenzuela City as part of the Day of Consecration.

“This is our country’s way to implore the grace and mercy of the Lord to end the pandemic of the coronavirus and to seek the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for the healing and recovery of all those who are infected, and for strength and protection of the frontliners and our fellow citizens,” said Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the CBCP.

