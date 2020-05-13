MANILA, Philippines – "Dura lex sed lex" – the law is harsh but it is the law – is now the legal mantra repeated by supporters of the Duterte administration who favor the shutdown of ABS-CBN, implying that the network deserved to be closed for legal infractions.

But what is the law, or the laws, that apply in this situation?

In this episode, we break down the different laws that come into play, from the alleged franchise violations, to the legal contention of whether ABS-CBN can continue operating while Congress hears its franchise renewal bills.

We take a trip down memory lane when National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba promised the House of Representatives that he would follow the justice secretary's rule of equity in keeping ABS-CBN open in the interim.

Cordoba broke his promise under pressure from Solicitor General Jose Calida.

All the issues lead to this question: Is this problem a legal or a political problem?

Listen to past episodes:

If you have tips and suggestions for episodes, email the host at lian.buan@rappler.com. – Rappler.com