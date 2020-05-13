MANILA, Philippines – I love it when you call me mañanita.

Last Friday, May 8, dozens of policemen gathered to celebrate the birthday of Metro Manila police chief Debold Sinas despite the ban on mass gatherings during the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Photos of the celebration were posted on the official Facebook account of the National Capital Region Police Office but have since been deleted from the page as of Wednesday morning, May 13.

The pictures angered social media users who reminded government officials that they should be held to the highest standards.

'Sinas' quickly became the top Twitter trending topic in the Philippines with almost 30,000 tweets as of writing.

“Law is law” also trended nationwide, with netizens calling out the administration’s double standard in implementing lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fallout prompted a police probe and an apology from Sinas himself.

Top cop General Archie Gamboa ordered an internal investigation on the celebration. Sinas also issued a public apology, saying “it was never my intention to disobey any existing protocols relative to the implementation of enhanced community quarantine.”

Filipinos online were quick to whip up memes taking a jab at the man, the celebration, and those who came to his defense. Check out some posts below:

– Rappler.com